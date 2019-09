A view of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's tomb in the Valley of the Fallen. EFE/FILE/JAVIER LIZÓN

Protesters hold a banner with a picture of Spanish late dictator Francisco Franco (R) and German late dictator Adolf Hitler (L) that reads 'Their people also died because of their fault' during a protest at the Supreme Court in Madrid, Spain on 24 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado

The remains of Spain's late dictator Francisco Franco arrive for burial at the Valley of the Fallen north of Madrid, Spain, 23 November 1975. EFE/FILE/aa

Spain's Supreme Court has on Tuesday ruled in favor exhuming of the remains of the country's late dictator Francisco Franco from the grandiose mausoleum where he was interred in the mountains north of Madrid.

The move had been one of the flagship policies of acting prime minister Pedro Sánchez's Socialist Party (PSOE) government but was met with opposition from the Franco family.