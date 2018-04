Frank Bsirske (R), leader of the German 'ver.di' union, speaks to Frankfurt International airport workers on astrike called by the German United Services Trade Union 'ver.di', in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Passengers pull their luggage across a street as Frankfurt International airport workers join a strike called by the German United Services Trade Union 'ver.di', in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

An information board at Terminal 1 of the Frankfurt International shows most of the flights cancelled as service workers were on a strike called by the German United Services Trade Union 'ver.di', in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Airport workers in Frankfurt on Tuesday took part in a nationwide strike called by a German trade union to call for increased salaries.

Ver.di leader and member of the Alliance 90/The Greens party, Frank Bsirske, addressed hundreds of employees rallying outside Frankfurt international airport, some of whom were carrying signs reading "We are worth it", an epa photographer reported.