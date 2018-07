Lao villagers are stranded on a roof of a house after they evacuated floodwaters after the Xe Pian-Xe Nam Noy dam collapsed in a village near Attapeu province, Laos, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABC LAOS NEWS

Lao villagers evacuate on a boat after the Xe Pian Xe-Nam Noy dam collapsed, in a village near Attapeu province, Laos, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABC LAOS NEWS

Lao villagers are seen stranded on rooftops of houses to evacuate from floodwaters after the Xe Pian Xe-Nam Noy dam collapsed, in a village near Attapeu province, Laos, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABC LAOS NEWS

Rescuers are searching for survivors after a dam collapse in Laos that has left at least 19 people dead and over 3,000 more still to be rescued, reported state media on Wednesday.

At least seven villages in the southern province of Attapeu were completely flooded after the collapse at the Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy hydropower project on Monday evening, according to the daily Vientiane Times.