Members of the media gather around a collection of Spanish wine at a large supermarket in Chiba, near Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A free trade pact between Japan and the European Union came into force on Friday, underlining a new phase in bilateral ties.

The Economic Partnership Agreement, signed by the two sides in Tokyo in July, will create the largest free trade zone in the world with 36.9 percent of global trade and 27.8 percent of the global gross domestic product.