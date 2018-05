A handout photo made available by Royal Palace shows Selangor Chief Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali (L), Malaysia's King Muhammad V (2-L), former opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (2-R) and Anwar's wife Wan Azizah (R) pose for photograph at the Royal Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NATIONAL PALACE / ROSKHADIJAH / HANDOUT NATIONAL PALACE / ROSKHADIJAH HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Malaysian former opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (L) and wife, Wan Azizah (R) with their daughter pose for photos after a press conference at their house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysian former opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (L) and his wife, Wan Azizah (R), attend a press conference at his house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday, after being released from imprisonment due to a royal pardon, that he would wait before taking over from Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

Anwar had been in jail since 2015, when the Federal court approved a decision reversing his acquittal by a lower court and sentenced him to five years in prison for sodomy, allegations the leader said were politically motivated.