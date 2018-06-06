Voluntad Popular party deputy (VP), Gilbert Caro (C), is received by other deputies during a session of the National Assembly (AN) in Caracas, Venezuela, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Jailed lawmakers Gilber Caro and Renzo Prieto rejoined the opposition-controlled Venezuelan Congress Tuesday after the Nicolas Maduro government ordered their release as part of a reconciliation plan.

Prieto and Caro, who were two of the three lawmakers set free over the weekend, arrived at the legislature in downtown Caracas accompanied by several others of their freed colleagues, including former San Cristobal Mayor Daniel Ceballos and Raul Emilio Baduel, son of Raul Isaias Baduel, who served as defense minister under late President Hugo Chavez.