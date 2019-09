Freed opposition lawmaker Edgar Zambrano talks to journalists following his release from prison in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAYNER PEÑA

The deputy speaker of Venezuela’s opposition-controlled parliament, who was released on Tuesday after spending more than 130 days in prison, called on all sectors of the country to make a push to release all political prisoners.

"A significant effort must be made, first of all, to release all political, civil and military prisoners," Edgar Zambrano told journalists outside his residence in Caracas shortly after walking out of jail. EFE-EPA