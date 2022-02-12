Freedom Convoy enters Paris despite ban

Freedom Convoy enters Paris despite ban

Members of the Brav-M patrol ride along the Champs Elysee as a 'Freedom Convoy' protest was expected in Paris, France, 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Police checks the documents of a camping-car driver participating in the French 'Freedom Convoy', on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French police forces stand at a checkpoint on the Paris ring road to prevent members of the 'Freedom Convoy' from entering Paris, France, 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON