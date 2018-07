Containers of a freight train from China to the UK are handled at the logistics center in Malaszewicze, near the Poland-Belarus border crossing, eastern Poland, Jan. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WOJCIECH PACEWICZ POLAND OUT

Freight trains between China and Europe have completed more than 9,000 trips since the service began in 2011, according to data released by the China Railway Corporation on Monday.

The trains have delivered 800,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of goods in the 7-year period.