Flowers are placed as a last tribute in front of the photographs of Russian journalists Alexander Rastorguyev (L), Kirill Radchenko (C) and Orkhan Dzhemal (R) outside the Central House of Journalists in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The French government on Friday called for an investigation into the murder of three Russian journalists in the Central African Republic, a former French colony and one of the world's poorest countries.

Two journalists and a documentary filmmaker were killed on Tuesday while reportedly investigating alleged mercenary activities of the Russian private firm Wagner.