French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets Apostolic Nuncio to France Luigi Ventura (R) as he presents his New Year wishes to members of the diplomatic corps at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT/POOL

The pope's ambassador to France is being investigated for allegedly committing sexual assault against a Paris city hall worker, judicial sources confirmed to EFE on Friday.

Archbishop Luigi Ventura, who was appointed by the former pontiff Benedict XVI in 2009 to represent the Vatican's interests in France, has been accused of inappropriately touching a young man who welcomed him during an official ceremony at the capital's city council.