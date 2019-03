Francois Devaux, spokesman for the Parole Liberee, speaks to media at the court for the verdict in the trial of Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, in Lyon, France, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX MARTIN

Pierre-Emmanuel Germain-Thil, one of the victims of Father Bernard Preynat, arrives at the court for the verdict in the trial of Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, in Lyon, France, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX MARTIN

Cardinal Barbarin's lawyer Andre Soulier arrives at the court for the verdict in the trial of Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, in Lyon, France, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX MARTIN

Archbishop of Lyon Philippe Barbarin gestures during Pope Francis' Jubilee audience with pilgrims from Lyon in Paul VI Hall, Vatican City, July 6, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/GIORGIO ONORATI

A French court on Thursday found a senior Roman Catholic cleric guilty of covering up sexual abuse committed by a pedophile priest in his Archdiocese.

A court in Lyon handed Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, 68, who is the Archbishop of the city in southwestern France, a six month suspended sentence for failing to report accusations brought by the alleged victims of priest Bernard Preynat.