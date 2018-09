Former president of the extreme right party Front National (National Front) Jean-Marie Le Pen answers press questions after the results of the first round of the municipal election in Paris, France, Mar. 23, 2014. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

French member of parliament and president of the Rassemblement National far-right party Marine Le Pen (C) during a debate prior to a non-confidence vote against the government at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A French court has released on Wednesday half of the 2 million euros ($2.3 million) in state subsidies it had blocked from a far-right political party following an investigation into its alleged misuse of European Union funds.

Judges had originally withheld the sum, nearly half of the 4.5 million euros that had been allocated to the National Rally, a nationalist-populist party that startled observers by coming second in the 2017 runoff election for president of the Republic.