Members of the media wait outside a courtroom in Paris on 29 June 2022 for the verdict in the trial of 20 people for the November 2015 terrorist attacks that left 130 people dead in the French capital. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The lone survivor among the 10 Islamic State militants who carried out the Nov. 13, 2015, terrorist attacks that left 130 people dead in the French capital was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Salah Abdeslam claimed that he deactivated the explosive vest he was wearing on the night of the attack, but the judges concluded that the evidence showed the device malfunctioned.