The treaty of the painting by Leonardo da Vinci showed during the preview of the exhibition 'Leonardo da Vinci. La Scienza prima della scienza' (Leonardo da Vinci. Science before science) at the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome, Italy, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Wooden models inspired by the drawings of Leonardo Da Vinci showed during the preview of the exhibition 'Leonardo da Vinci. La Scienza prima della scienza' (Leonardo da Vinci. Science before science) at the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome, Italy, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Mathieu Deldicque, curator and conservator at the Condé Museum, with a sketch known as the naked Mona Lisa, which is believed to be associated with Leonardo Da Vinci, in Paris, France, Mar. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/Yoan Valat

Leonardo Da Vinci's left-handedness was the key to attributing a charcoal sketch known as Mona Lisa's naked sister to him, a French art historian said on Tuesday.

Like many other great artists of his time, da Vinci did not sign his paintings, which forces experts to use analysis to attribute works of unknown origin to his studio.