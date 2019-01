Emergency medical helicopter waits at Place de l'Opera after an explosion at a bakery near Rue de Trevise in Paris, France, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Firefighters and medics carry an injured person from the scene of an explosion at a bakery near Rue de Trevise in Paris, France, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Rescue teams have found the body of a woman buried under the rubble of a building where a powerful explosion ripped apart a bakery in Paris, lifting to four the number of fatalities in the accident, France's Prosecutor told EFE on Sunday.

The savage blast also killed two firefighters who were caught in the detonation as they tried to contain flames fueled by a gas leak in the premises as well as a Spanish woman tourist who had been staying at a hotel opposite the bakery.