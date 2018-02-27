The French foreign minister on Tuesday said he welcomed a Russian-backed pause in hostilities in Syria's Eastern Ghouta and hoped that it was the first of many such steps aimed a de-escalating violence in the region.
Jean-Yves Le Drian was in Moscow to speak with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, whose president, Vladimir Putin, on Monday asked his Syrian ally President Bashar al-Assad to halt his military campaign on the rebel-held Damascus suburb for five hours a day in order to allow for humanitarian aid delivery.