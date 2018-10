French gendarmes man roadblock checkpoint as part of a wide-scale police operation dubbed 'Epervier Plan', after French prisoner Redoine Faid escaped from the prison of Reau aided by accomplices , in Gonesse, north of Paris, France, July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

France's most-wanted man was on Wednesday captured by police three months after he staged a dramatic prison break involving a helicopter.

Redoine Faïd escaped from a prison in Reau, to the southeast of Paris, on July 1 with the help of several armed men who stormed the facility and brought the convict to a helicopter flown by an instructor who had been taken hostage.