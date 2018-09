French National Assembly president Francois de Rugy (R) during a debate session of the National Assembly's Laws Committee, in Paris, France, 21 July 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The French government on Tuesday chose the president of the National Assembly _ the lower house of Parliament _ to be the country's new ecology minister following his predecessor’s shock resignation last week.

Francois de Rugy thus replaces Nicolas Hulot, who announced he was to step down from the position during a radio interview a week without informing President Emmanuel Macron.