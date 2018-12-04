Cars burn as protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) clash with riot police near the Arc de Triomphe as part of a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

The French government is on Tuesday to suspend its plans to hike fuel taxes following a huge public backlash that saw weeks of tense and violent protests as hundreds of thousands of demonstrators clad in fluorescent clothing blockaded roads across the nation and clashed with security forces in the capital.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is set to announce the moratorium during a session at the National Assembly, the lower house of lawmaking, following an emergency cabinet meeting called by President Emmanuel Macron to analyze the response to the so-called "gilet jaunes" (yellow vests) protests, according to government sources cited by French media.