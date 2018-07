Firemen try to extinguish a building on fire following clashes with police after a police check went wrong, in the Breil district, in Nantes, France, late July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK DUBRAY

People clash with police after a police check went wrong, in the Breil district, in Nantes, France, late July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK DUBRAY

Firemen extinguish a car on fire following clashes with police after a police check went wrong, in the Breil district, in Nantes, France, late July 3, 2018.

The French government has called for calm following a night of violence in the western city of Nantes over the death of a motorist following an alleged scuffle with police.

Interior minister Gérard Collomb condemned Tuesday evening's violence that unfolded in several districts of the city, repeating calls made by other officials for calm.