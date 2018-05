A giant puppet depicting French President Emmanuel Macron is seen among thousands of protesters who gathered for a May 5, 2018, demonstration organized by the far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

French leftist protesters accuse Macron of governing for the rich

French far-left protesters held a demonstration in the French capital Saturday in which they accused President Emmanuel Macron of governing for the wealthy.

Organizers said the protest, held amid a party atmosphere and scheduled to coincide with the one-year anniversary of Macron's May 7, 2017, election, drew 160,000 people to the streets of Paris.