Handout releqased by NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' shows the sea rescue of a total of 629 migrants on Jun 10 2018 (issued Jun 11, 2018). EFE-.EPA/Kenny Karpov HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini at a media conference at the Lega (League) party's HQ in Milan, Italy, Jun 11, 2018. Salvini was quoted saying: 'Victory. 629 migrants on board the ship Aquarius heading for Spain. First objective achieved'. According to reports, the 'Aquarius' rescue vessel of the humanitarian organization 'SOS Mediterranee' carrying 630 migrants rescued off the Libyan coast, is now heading to Spain after both, Malta and Italy, refused the ship to enter their ports. EPA-EPA/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

Members of the NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' Aquarius vessel participate in a training on the first day of a patrolling mission to rescue migrants aboard a boat, about 50 km off the Libyan coast, Mediterranean Sea, April 10, 2018 (reissued June 11, 2018).EFE- EPA /CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The French Non-Government-Organization, SOS Méditerranèe, on Tuesday informed on the fate regarding 629 immigrants rescued last Saturday off the Lybian coast, who remain stranded at sea on board NGO rescue ship Aquarius.

The current plan now requires transferring them to two Italian Navy vessels and disembarking them in the port of Valencia after Spain's government offered to accept them after the Maltese and Italian government's refused.