French President Emmanuel Macron (C) sits across from Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (R) and next to Chief of staff of French president Alexis Kohler (L) at the start of a meeting at the Elysee Palace the day after clashes between police and yellow vest protesters, in Paris, France, Dec 02 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANE MAHE /

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) waves to citizens as he assesses the damages of the 'Yellow Vests' protest a day earlier, next to the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec 02 2018 (Dec 03 2018). EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A city employee passes by a graffiti sprayed on the side of the Arc de Triomphe which reads 'the yellow vests will triumph' as police and city employees assess the damages of the 'Yellow Vests' protest a day earlier next to the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec 02 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) wave flares and French flags near the Arc de Triomphe during a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec 01 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

The prime minister of France on Monday was meeting with representatives of political parties to resolve so-called "Yellow Vests" crisis, which has led to protests and blockades in different parts of the country.

The demonstrations have been dubbed the "gilets jaunes" or yellow vest movement owing to the high-visibility protective clothing worn by its adherents, who are protesting against the rise of fuel taxes and lower purchasing power of their wages.