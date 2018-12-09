A Yellow Vest protester holds his hands up as riot police use water cannons against disturbances in Paris on Dec. 8, 2018, when almost 1,400 people were arrested in France, including more than 900 in Paris, in police action that helped limit the violence of the Yellow Vests movement this Saturday. EFE-EPA/Ian Langsdon

A Yellow Vest protester stands amid the smoke during a demonstration in Paris on Dec. 8, 2018, the day when almost 1,400 people were arrested in France, including more than 900 in Paris, in police action that helped limit the violence of the Yellow Vests movement this Saturday. EFE-EPA/Julien de Rosa

French police arrest a man during a Yellow Vests demonstration in Paris on Dec. 8, 2018, the day when almost 1,400 people were arrested in France, including more than 900 in Paris, in police action that helped limit the violence of the Yellow Vests movement this Saturday. EFE-EPA/Julien de Rosa

The arrest of almost 1,400 people in France - including more than 900 in Paris, often of a preventive nature to avoid greater problems - and the strategy of an emergency police force, helped limit the size of the disturbances this Saturday, the fourth straight Saturday of protests by the Yellow Vests movement.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said that up to 1700 GMT, 1,385 people across France (920 in Paris) were arrested, and of those, 974 arrests were of a preventive nature and all related to the demonstrations that attracted 125,000 people around the country and 10,000 in the capital.