The arrest of almost 1,400 people in France - including more than 900 in Paris, often of a preventive nature to avoid greater problems - and the strategy of an emergency police force, helped limit the size of the disturbances this Saturday, the fourth straight Saturday of protests by the Yellow Vests movement.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said that up to 1700 GMT, 1,385 people across France (920 in Paris) were arrested, and of those, 974 arrests were of a preventive nature and all related to the demonstrations that attracted 125,000 people around the country and 10,000 in the capital.