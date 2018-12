Two people were arrested on Monday on suspicion of having provided the revolver used by a man who attacked a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg, killing five people and injuring 11, sources close to the investigation told EFE.

On Sunday, two other people close to the attacker, 29-year-old Chérif Chekatt, were released without charges due to the absence of incriminating evidence, while a third person from Chekatt's orbit remained in custody.