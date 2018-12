A protester hurls an object at police forces during a demonstration near the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Yellow Vests protesters walk down the Champs Elysees avenue to Place de la Concorde during a demonstration in Paris, France, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Protesters clash with police forces during a demonstration near the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Tensions flared in the French capital's downtown area on Saturday morning as police clashed with so-called "yellow vest" protesters, using tear gas in an attempt to make them disperse, as documented by an epa-efe reporter present.

A cohort of officers garbed in riot gear blocked protesters trying to access the iconic Champs-Élysées avenue from an adjacent street by employing the lachrymator agent.