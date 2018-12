A Yellow Vest protester holding a bunch of yellow roses talks to a policeman during a demonstration in Paris, France, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A Yellow Vest (Gilet jaune) protester stands alone on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

French police forces stand by the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees during a Yellow Vest (Gilet jaune) demonstration in Paris, France, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Tellow Vest protesters stand by the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees during a demonstration in Paris, France, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Police in the French capital on Saturday arrested 59 people in a preventative move aimed at stopping those suspected of seeking to fuel violence in the so-called yellow vests movement that has gripped the country in recent weeks, authorities told EFE.

French media reported that around 1,000 "gilet jaunes" protesters had gathered in Paris, the smallest showing in weeks of demonstrations.