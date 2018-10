Migrants walk inside the makeshift migrant camp in Grande-Synthe, near Dunkerque, France, March 2, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOAN VALAT EPA/YOAN VALAT

French authorities on Monday started to dismantle a makeshift migrant camp in the northeast of the country, forcing 1,800 people to evacuate the area.

The camp had formed in Grande Synthe, the largest suburb of the northeastern city of Dunkirk, where the so-called "Calais Jungle" migrant camp operated between Jan. 2016- Oct. 2016.