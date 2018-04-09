A road is blocked as French police officers start an operation to evict environmental protesters from the ZAD 'Zone A Defendre' (Zone to defend) area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, north of Nantes, France, Apr. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

French police officers start the operation of the eviction of environmental protesters from the ZAD 'Zone A Defendre' (Zone to defend) area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, north of Nantes, France, Apr. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

A masked protester walks off as French police officers (background) execute their operation of evicting environmental protesters from the ZAD 'Zone A Defendre' (Zone to defend) area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, north of Nantes, France, Apr. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

Protesters burn a barricade as French police officers start the operation of evicting environmental protesters from the ZAD 'Zone A Defendre' (Zone to defend) area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, north of Nantes, France, Apr. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

Protesters evade a cloud of smoke as they clash with French police officers during the operation of evicting environmental protesters from the ZAD 'Zone A Defendre' (Zone to defend) area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, north of Nantes, France, Apr. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

Protesters pick up stones and broken paving as they prepare to clash with French police staring their operation of evicting environmental protesters from the ZAD 'Zone A Defendre' (Zone to defend) area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, north of Nantes, France, Apr. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

Protesters hurl stones and broken paving as they clash with French police staring their operation of evicting environmental protesters from the ZAD 'Zone A Defendre' (Zone to defend) area in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, north of Nantes, France, Apr. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

A police officer was injured after violence erupted in northwestern France on Monday when the police dispersed a group of eco-activists and demolished their tents from a site that had been planned as a new airport.

On Monday, some 2,500 police officers conducted a raid at the site at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, where a group of activists have been camping for years to prevent the construction of an airport, the plan for which had been dropped by the present government, headed by Emmanuel Macron, in January.