A police officer was injured after violence erupted in northwestern France on Monday when the police dispersed a group of eco-activists and demolished their tents from a site that had been planned as a new airport.
On Monday, some 2,500 police officers conducted a raid at the site at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, where a group of activists have been camping for years to prevent the construction of an airport, the plan for which had been dropped by the present government, headed by Emmanuel Macron, in January.