French police investigators leave the headquarters of far-left political party 'La France Insoumise' after a police search in Paris, France, 16 October 2018. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Leader of far-left political party 'La France Insoumise' and member of parliament Jean-Luc Melenchon (C) reacts after a police search at his party headquarters in Paris, France, 16 October 2018. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Leader of far-left political party 'La France Insoumise' and member of parliament Jean-Luc Melenchon (C) speaks to the press after a police search at his party headquarters in Paris, France, 16 October 2018. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Several offices and residences belonging to members of France's leading left-wing party were raided Tuesday as part of two investigations into finances, prompting protests from the outfit's senior officials.

The raids into property linked to Jean-Luc Mélenchon's La France Insoumise (Unbowed France) were ordered by the Paris Prosecutor as part of two preliminary proceedings, sources close to the case told EFE.