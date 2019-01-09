The French presidency has said it is closely monitoring government coalition talks in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia and on Wednesday warned the center-right parties involved, particularly Ciudadanos, its principal ally in Spain, against striking deals with the far-right.

Vox, a far-right outfit, entered the region's local parliament for the first time on Dec. 2, securing 12 of the 109 seats up for grabs in a move that brought the party from the fringes of Spanish politics towards the mainstream; it was now king-maker in the ongoing negotiations with two center-right parties, the Popular Party and Ciudadanos ("Citizens").