Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (2-R) and his wife Entissar Amer (R) posing for a photo with French President Emmanuel Macron (2-L) and his wife Brigitte Macron in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) and his wife Entissar Amer (2-L) receiving French President Emmanuel Macron (2-R) and his wife Brigitte Macron (R) in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY

France's president on Monday delivered a list of pending human right cases to his Egyptian counterpart during a joint press conference in Cairo.

In his first visit to Egypt since he arrived at the Élysée, Emmanuel Macron was received Monday by Abdel Fatah al-Sisi at the presidential palace, where they met behind closed doors for more than an hour and a half before signing several commercial agreements.