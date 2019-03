President of France Emmanuel Macron (C) waves upon his arrival to attend the 4th UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) conference and One Planet Summit as part of his tour in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 14 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL URUNGU

President of France Emmanuel Macron after delivering a speech during the official opening of the high level summit at the 4th UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) conference as part of his tour in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

President of France Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the official opening of the high level summit at the 4th UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) conference as part of his tour in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

The French president called for a global pact to tackle climate change during his visit to Kenya on Thursday.

Emmanuel Macron urged world leaders to take action to combat global warming during the Fourth UN Environment Assembly (UNEA), which meets this week in Nairobi.