French President Emmanuel Macron smiles as he listens to a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

French President Emmanuel Macron sips from a cup as he listens to a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

France's president on Tuesday gave a fervent defense of his country's decision to join a tripartite international airstrike campaign against suspected chemical weapons facilities in Syria as punishment for the Damascus regime's alleged use of gas in an attack that killed dozens in a rebel-held city.

Emmanuel Macron was taking part in a debate at the European Parliament in the eastern French city of Strasbourg when he touched upon the strikes conducted by France, the United Kingdom and the United States over the weekend that stirred controversy in western politics and sparked anti-war protests.