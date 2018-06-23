Emmanuel Macron (R) greets Pedro Sanchez (L) as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The President of France on Saturday welcomed Spain's new Prime Minister for a meeting at the Élysée Palace to discuss their positions ahead of a European Union summit on migration in what was the Madrid leader's first official visit abroad since taking office.

Emmanuel Macron and the Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez, who was sworn in on June 2 after a vote of no confidence ousted his conservative predecessor, are scheduled to have a working lunch in which they are to analyze bilateral relations and topics on the European Council agenda.