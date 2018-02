French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a photo with members of the French community in Tunisia, Feb 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIC FEFERBERG

Tunisian parliament president Mohamed Ennaceur (R), walks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Tunisian Parliament in Tunis, Tunisia, Feb 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/HASSENE DRIDI

French President Emmanuel Macron signs a book during a ceremony for the victims of a deadly Islamic State (IS) group attack in 2015 at Tunis' Bardo Museum, Tunis, Tunisia, Feb 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIC FEFERBERG

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Tunisian Defence Minister Abdelkarim Zebidi (L) visit the Martyrs monument in the Tunisian capital Tunis, Tunisia, Feb 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIC FEFERBERG

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) poses for a picture with Tunisians during a ceremony in memory of the victims of a deadly Islamic State (IS) group attack in 2015 at Tunis' Bardo Museum, Tunis, Tunisia, Feb 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIC FEFERBERG

The president of France on Thursday said that the Arab Spring which broke out in Tunisia in 2011 had not yet concluded.

In a speech before the Tunisian parliament, Emmanuel Macron insisted the North African country was a model to follow, since despite its difficulties, Tunisia had carried out a profound cultural revolution, installing democracy and expanding freedoms.