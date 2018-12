French President Emmanuel Macron (C), French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (L) and French Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy (R) meet with representatives of trade unions, employers' organizations and local elected officials at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT / POOL POOL

The French president on Monday met with key trade union leaders, businessmen and senior ministers to address rising discontent in France and the yellow vests movement, a protest that has seen four weeks of violence and rallies shake the country.

The emergency meeting took place at the Élysée Palace Monday morning and saw the Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe and trade union leaders to attempt to come up with solutions to growing social unrest.