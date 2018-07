The leader of the Communists in France's National Assembly, Andre Chassaigne, addresses the chamber on Tuesday, July 31. EFE-EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

The leader of the conservative Republicans, Christian Jacob, addresses France's National Assembly on Tuesday, July 31. EFE-EPA/ Christophe Petit Tesson

The French parliament rejected on Tuesday a pair of no-confidence motions brought against the government of President Emmanuel Macron in connection with a scandal involving his now-former bodyguard.

The first proposal, put forward by the conservative Republicans, garnered 143 votes in the National Assembly, fewer than half the 289 required to pass, while only 74 lawmakers supported the second motion, submitted by the Socialists, Communists and the leftist France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party.