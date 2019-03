Cardinal Philippe Barbarin announces during a press conference that he will present his resignation to Pope Francis in the coming days after being convicted of helping covering up sex abuse and being handed a six-month suspended jail term at the Maison du Diocese, in Lyon, France, 07 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX MARTIN

A top French cleric who resigned on Thursday after a court found him guilty of covering up sexual abuse committed by a pedophile priest under his supervision was the seventh cardinal of the Roman Catholic church involved in or linked to child sexual abuse, records show.

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, 68, the Archbishop of the city of Lyon in southeastern France, was handed a six month suspended jail sentence for failing to report accusations leveled by the alleged victims of the priest.