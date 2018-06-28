Workers at France's national railway company SNCF on Thursday again took to the country's streets to protest the government's wide-ranging reforms to the state-owned corporation, as documented by an epa-efe reporter on the ground.

This marked the second day of a two-day strike that was part of a series of trade union-led demonstrations that began in early April, after President Emmanuel Macron announced his plans to change labor conditions at the SNCF, including reforms such as opening lines to competition in the public sector and stripping newly-recruited rail workers of a special status guaranteeing jobs for life and early retirement.