General view of the French political Party Socialist, PS, headquarters 'rue de Solferino' in Paris, France, Dec. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE-FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The French Socialist Party on Friday elected a new leader, opting for the incumbent chief of its parliamentary group after his rival candidate dropped out the race.

Olivier Faure is to lead the center-left faction after the former agricultural minister Stéphane Le Foll withdrew his bid.