Commuters crowd the platform during a SNCF French national railways strike at the Gare Saint Lazare train station in Paris, France, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Nationwide railway strikes in France entered their sixth consecutive day Friday despite the country's president vowing to not back down on the labor reforms that provoked the industrial action.

Emmanuel Macron has pledged to make the country's state rail company SNCF more competitive by, among other things, simplifying the hiring and firing process, an initiative unions fear could make it harder to hold to account in legal challenges.