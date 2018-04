Students sit next to a blocked entrance of the Nanterre University on which is hanged a banner reading 'University is no night club No to an entry selection' during a blockage in Paris, France, Apr. 16,l 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Students sit next to a blocked entrance of the Nanterre University on which is hanged a banner reading 'Criticize the university Criticize the Society' during a blockage in Paris, France, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A banner hanged over blockades reads 'May 68 they commemorate we continue' during a blockage in Paris, France Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A student walks by a blocked entrance of the Nanterre University on which are hanged banners reading 'May 68 they commemorate we continue' and 'Criticize the University, Criticize the society' during a blockage in Paris, France, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Students in France on Monday blocked the doors to Paris Nanterre University as part of a protest against the government's educational reform calling for a more selective admission process to access higher education.

These student demonstrations were being staged against a background of nationwide public sector protests, mainly driven by trade and railway unions, who have also taken to the streets in a series of strikes aimed against French President Emmanuel Macron's labor reforms.