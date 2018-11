French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets US President Donald Trump (R) upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Nov. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The presidents of France and the United States on Saturday said they agreed that Europe needed to increase its contributions to common defense spending and work towards reinforcing the continent's military capabilities.

Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump – who spoke with the former in Paris during his trip to attend commemorations of the end of World War I – reached this common position after a bilateral meeting at the Élysée Palace.