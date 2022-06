Supporters of French far-left party La France Insoumise (LFI) leader Jean-Luc Melenchon arrive prior to a rally of the 'NUPES' (Nouvelle Union Populaire Ecologique et Sociale, a coalition of Leftist and Ecologist parties), as part of the French 2022 Legislatives elections campaign in Paris, France, 01 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French far-left party La France Insoumise (LFI) leader Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech during a rally of the 'NUPES' (Nouvelle Union Populaire Ecologique et Sociale, a coalition of Leftist and Ecologist parties), as part of the French 2022 Legislatives elections campaign in Paris, France, 01 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The electoral colleges of metropolitan France opened Sunday for the first round of the legislative elections, expected to be a close battle between the blocs of President Emmanuel Macron and the new leftist coalition led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

More than 48 million people are called to vote in the elections in which the 577 seats in the National Assembly are at stake. The main question is whether Macron will achieve an absolute majority or will be forced to seek alliances.