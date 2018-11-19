Organizers behind mass protests against rising fuel prices in France, which has been dubbed the yellow vest movement owing to the high-visibility clothing worn by demonstrators, continued to disrupt traffic in several locations across the country on Monday and called for further rallies in the capital later in the week.

Spokespersons for the loosely organized movement, which says it had no affiliation to any political parties or union, made a call for action in Paris on Saturday, Nov. 24 on Facebook, the social media platform used to mobilize almost 300,000 demonstrators across the nation over the previous weekend.