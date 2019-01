An interactive map provided by the USGS shows a magnitude-6.4 earthquake which shook the island of Sumba in southern Indonesia on Tuesday. EPA-EFE/USGS Handout

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake Tuesday shook the island of Sumba in southern Indonesia, hours after another quake had struck the region although authorities have not reported any casualties or issued a tsunami alert.

The United States Geological Survey placed the center of the quake at a depth of 27 kilometres (17 miles) under the seabed.