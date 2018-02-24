At least 29 people were killed on Saturday, including five children, and another 12 wounded in fresh attacks on Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus where more than 500 civilians have died in the last week from the intensified bombardment by forces loyal to Syria's government.

Air strikes and artillery shelling throughout Saturday morning killed 12 people in the city of Douma and another four in the town of al-Shifonia, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based war monitor.