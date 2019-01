A Japanese policeman rides a bicycle outside the Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Pedestrians watch a large-scale screen displaying a news program reporting on former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn attending a court hearing at Tokyo district court, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Prosecutors in Tokyo have indicted the former chairman of automaker Nissan, Japanese state broadcaster NHK said Friday.

Carlos Ghosn was already being held on charges of financial misconduct, specifically for underreporting his pay by around 5 billion yen ($46m million) from 2011 to 2015.